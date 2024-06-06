SAP unveils AI innovations and partnerships

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GERMANY headquartered System Applications and Products (SAP) has unveiled generative innovations and partnerships that showcase how the technology company is taking business to the next level in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

These have been unveiled at the annual SAP Sapphire conference in Orlando, Florida, the United States.

SAP believes by infusing Business AI across an enterprise cloud portfolio that powers the world’s most mission-critical processes and partnering with companies pushing the edge of what’s possible with AI, it is igniting a new wave of insight and ingenuity in global business.

“The Business AI innovations we’re announcing at SAP Sapphire in 2024 will redefine the way businesses run,” said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

“Today’s AI announcements and partnerships build on our commitment to deliver revolutionary technology that drives real-world results, helping customers unleash the agility and ingenuity they need to succeed in today’s fast-moving business landscape,” Klein said.

Offering by SAP include AI-generated reports in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Sales Cloud solutions.

Meanwhile, the SAP Business Technology Platform is adding large language models from Amazon Web Services, Meta and Mistral AI to its generative AI hub.

– CAJ News