Starlink, Paratus offer Mozambique widest broadband connectivity

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE’S mobile connection challenges are now a thing of the past following entry into the communication space by Starlink, which partnered Paratus.

Starlink, the world’s largest satellite constellation, which uses a low earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more, appointed the Paratus Group as its reseller of Starlink business services in Mozambique, a development that has widely received an unprecedented response from customers wanting reliable connectivity everywhere across the expansive country.

According to Paratus Mozambique Country Manager, Rui Costa, the news about the Starlink service in the southern African country received a thumbs up from businesses that desperately needed internet connectivity in remote regions, particularly those that require reliable high bandwidth connectivity in areas that were hard to reach.

“We (Paratus Mozambique) are providing integrated services to the financial sector, including the big banks, and to industries and small businesses that need connectivity in remote and rural areas,” Costa said.

He said the Paratus differentiator with its Starlink service offering is that they provide continuous technical support with a ready supply of equipment, mainly in Maputo.

Costa said the entry of Starlink has proven to be a game-changer for customers where other internet solutions were either unattainable or cost prohibitive.

He said Starlink offered an affordable and user-friendly option that delivers high-speed internet connectivity to any location.

“We are grateful to the Mozambican government for approving the use of Starlink because it is very much needed in the country – and this all aligns with our goal of making reliable connectivity accessible to every person in Mozambique,” Costa said.

He said various industries that included financial institutions and banks, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, mining, and education have since started benefiting from the use of Starlink business service.

Starlink leverages advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with Parastus’ deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations that deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.

Mozambique has a total mobile connection of 18.91 million people from a total of 34,8 million while the current number of mobile connections corresponded to 55 percent of the country’s total population.

– CAJ News