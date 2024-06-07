Passengers disembark FlySafair due to security threats

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THERE was pandemonium at the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on Thursday evening following a bomb threat forcing passengers on board to disembark from FlySafair.

The FlySafair FA102 was due to take off from Cape Town International Airport for O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg when the bomb scare threats circulated.

The timely intervention by South African Police Service (SAPS) Bomb Squad cleared any such threats, fears and doubts.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed the incident after the FlySafair FA102 crew of a departing flight was alerted to a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.

“The safety and security of the passengers and crew are of utmost importance. All passengers and crew have safely disembarked the flight. The SAPS together with the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team has ensured that all the necessary measures are in place to mitigate any risks associated with this threat,” said Mark Maclean, ACSA Regional General Manager, Cluster 2.

He added: “We would like to praise the airline for their prompt response to what was a serious security concern, and we also laud the combined efforts of the SAPS and AVSEC in upholding the safety and security of passengers and cabin crew.”

FlySafair FA102 was due to depart for O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Johannesburg when such security threats were issued prompting SAPS and relevant law enforcement agencies to act swiftly.

The SAPS Bomb squad thoroughly swept the aircraft to ensure the safety and security of all involved remained a top priority.

– CAJ News