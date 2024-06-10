AU condemns Sudan “barbaric” murders

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE African Union (AU) has condemned in strong terms killing of more than 100 civilians in Sudan.

The AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the barbaric killing of civilians on Friday was “senseless war”.

About 150 people, mainly women and children were killed by Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are fighting to control the country from rival Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

In a statement, Mahamat said: “condemns in the strongest terms the massacre carried out in Wad Al-Noura, in Gezira State of Sudan on June 5.”

“This horrific death toll is a grim reminder that in this senseless war, women and children bear the brunt of the wanton destruction perpetrated by the warring parties,” said Mahamat.

He expressed concern that warring militants groups were ignoring efforts by the international community to strike a peace deal that would ensure a ceasefire.

“The devastating scenes of over one hundred bodies being prepared for burial must strengthen the resolve and commitment of the international community to put an end to this war once and for all,” Mahamat said.

– CAJ News