Naidoo leads Lenovo’s SADC digital transformation

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – YUGEN Naidoo has assumed the role of General Manager for Lenovo’s South African division, with a pledge to enhance digital transformation in the region.

He succeeds Thibault Dousson, who now leads the Lenovo SSG (Services and Solutions Group) for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region.

Having joined the Chinese technology firm in 2016 as a Consumer Segment Leader, Naidoo worked his way into other enriching roles.

In 2021 he became a Consumer and SMB lead, and a year later, took the position of the Lenovo Channel Leader.

“I’ve had a fulfilling journey at Lenovo. Each role has been integral to my professional and personal development,” Naidoo said.

He is looking forward to the new role and ensure that the brand continues to grow in all areas.

“My core focus will be to accelerate digital transformation in my region and become a trusted partner of choice to consumers,” Naidoo said.

“Above all my ultimate goal will be to deliver truly smarter technology and solutions to all embodying our brand vision as well as supporting the communities we operate in,” Naidoo said.

Yugen’s major responsibility will be to support the intelligent transformation of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Groups key customers and partners, while driving Lenovo’s brand ethos of delivering Smarter Technology for All.

“As the Country Manager, Yugen will build on the strong cultural foundation laid by Thibault Dousson and continue to strengthen our business in the SADC countries,” said Shashank Sharma, Lenovo Executive Director and General Manager for Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

SADC is the acronym for the 16-nation Southern African Development Community bloc.

– CAJ News