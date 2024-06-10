Airtel names Network International as payment processor

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AIRTEL Africa has appointed Network International as its payment processor.

Network is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This collaboration is set to drive Airtel’s continued provision of mobile services across Africa.

By partnering with Network International, Airtel Africa believes it will be well equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of digital finance, drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to its users and stakeholders.

Ian Ferrao, Group CEO, Airtel Money, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Network International to enhance our payment processing capabilities. This collaboration will enable us to deliver a superior customer experience and drive digital financial inclusion across Africa.”

Network’s expertise spans 50 countries including 40 in Africa, serving over 200 financial institutions, and facilitating more than 1,6 billion transactions.

Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing at Network, said the collaboration with Airtel marked a major milestone for its outsourced payments services in Africa.

“It demonstrates our ability to successfully serve Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) via our fully-fledged processing solutions and our continued dedication and commitment to the African region,” Helal said.

Airtel is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa.

– CAJ News