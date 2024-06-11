SA, Zimbabwe rekindle football rivalry

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE latest installment of one of the most anticipated football matches – featuring neighbours South Africa and Zimbabwe – will be held in the former on Tuesday evening.

Bafana Bafana and the Warriors, respectively, will contest a Group C, 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium at 18h00.

With both sides wallowing in undesirable positions in the group, this encounter is a six-pointer.

After three rounds of matches, Zimbabwe are last in the six-nation poll on two points.

South Africa are fourth on four points.

Nigeria is sandwiched between the two Southern African sides with three points.

There is a giant-killing complexion to Group C where Lesotho (first, 5 points), Rwanda (second, 4 points) and Benin (four points) occupy the top half of the log.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe have the ignominy of failure to secure wins.

Benin will host Nigeria and Lesotho welcome Rwanda in the other group fixtures on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Warriors

By rivalry, South Africa and Zimbabwe will be standout fixtures.

The duo has played closely-fought encounters in this unpredictable fixture.

A famous 4-1 win for Zimbabwe in Harare in 1992 has been an exception.

Then, South Africa had been re-admitted to international football after a ban over apartheid.

By coincidence, Zimbabwe has had its ban recently lifted for government interference in the affairs of the football association.

– CAJ News