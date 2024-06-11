Nissan awards South Africa Dealerships of the Year

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VREDENDAL Brand Nissan dealership has been recognized as the Nissan Dealer of the Year for South Africa.

The global Japanese car maker’s partners from across its African and South African networks gathered in Sandton, Johannesburg for the first ever continental awards ceremony in South Africa recently.

“The event was a true celebration of the company’s local legacy and continental presence,” said Nissan Africa Managing Director, Sherief Eldessouky.

South Africa’s other finalists for Dealer of the Year included Morgan Nissan Lydenburg, which won the Small Dealer of the Year category, BB Mount Fuji (Medium Dealer), NTT Nissan Klerksdorp (Large Dealer) and NTT Nissan Bloemfontein as Mega Dealer of the Year.

The Vredendal based dealership had won the Very Small Dealer of the Year category.

The gala event, which was the culmination of the annual Nissan Africa Conference, recognised a whole range of Nissan top performers from best Nissan Finance Dealer to Best Nissan Customer Satisfaction in Sales and

Service, which was won by Algoa Nissan in South Africa.

Other awards included Best Customer Satisfaction in New Vehicle Sales, Best Fleet Sales, After Sales and Service and granular recognition awards of the best salespeople in the various categories of Nissan’s key models.

Maciej Klenkiewicz, Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa Managing Director, said Nissan’s success was a combination of having the right vehicles for the right market backed up by the right people.

“From South Africa, we learn that we are because of others. In Africa we say if we want to go fast, we go alone, but if we want to go far, we go together,” Klenkiewicz said.

Nissan has a continental legacy that spans more than 60 years and a partnership in all the countries that make up the continent.

“It is a true pleasure and privilege to be able to recognise those people from across Africa and here in South Africa and properly honour them in this way,” Klenkiewicz concluded.

– CAJ News