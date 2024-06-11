Zimbabwe hosts inaugural Africa gastronomy forum

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE is to host the United Nations Tourism’s first Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa next month.

The event set for Victoria Falls on July 26-28 is part of the organisation’s efforts to make gastronomy tourism a pillar for sustainable and inclusive growth across the region.

It will be hosted under the patronage of the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, and co-organized with Basque Culinary Centre.

The event aims to harness the transformative power of gastronomy tourism for the benefit of local communities and territories in the African continent.

Gastronomy, defined as the practice or art of choosing, cooking, and eating good food is one of the pillars of the UN Tourism Agenda for Africa.

At the forum, experts and chefs, including Chef Fatmata Binta, UN Tourism Ambassador for Responsible Tourism, representatives from the Ghana Food Movement, Chef Adenike Adefila from Nigeria, Chefs in Africa (Rwanda), and Chef Mounir El Arem from Tunisia, will present their initiatives and discuss their impact on local communities, emphasizing their role in fostering positive change and progressing education and skills.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the UN Tourism Youth Photo Contest, titled, “A Journey through Zimbabwe´s Gastronomy”, will offer Zimbabwean communities a unique opportunity to express their perspective and capture the essence of Zimbabwe’s gastronomic heritage.

The call for participation is now open, until 1 July.

Zimbabwe has been an active participant in previous editions of the World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism.

– CAJ News