Open search panel

MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. Huawei launches Y5p in SA

Huawei launches Y5p in SA

Huawei Y5p

by TINTSWALO BALOYI
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched the Y5p, which rates as its most affordable phone yet.

It retails for R1 899 (US$109).

The newest member of the Huawei Y series is now available in South Africa.

Featuring a 5.45-inch Huawei FullView Display , a solid camera, long-lasting battery and a standard storage of 32GB, the Huawei Y5p is lauded as an all-rounder.

According to the company, it is the perfect phone for cash-strapped South Africans who want a smartphone at a good price, but do not want to sacrifice quality or features.

The Y5p sports a 5.45-inch Huawei FullView Display for a wider field of view.

It has an 18:9, 5.45-inch LCD display.

The smartphone also features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is available leading retailers and the Huawei store in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black.

– CAJ News

Share this post

You may also like...

Locusts invasion spreads to Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – SWARMS of locusts wreaking havoc in East Africa have now…

AI set to replace managers’ workloads

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies will replace 69 percent of work currently done…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

scroll to top