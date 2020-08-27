Cosmos wary of complacency in relegation dogfight

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN-form Jomo Cosmos are not carried away by one of the best point tallies in the division since the resumption of the league.

This as they aim to pull off a miraculous escape from the drop while the GladAfrica Championship relegation dogfight goes to the wire.

Boasting seven points from a possible 12, the in-form Ezenkosi have the second-best tally since the first division resumed earlier this month amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Only champion-chasing Moroka Swallows, who have amassed nine, have a better collection.

Cosmos’ hitting form at the crucial stage of the season includes back-to-back victories against the now-relegated Royal Eagles and Free State Stars.

It is the first time all season Jomo Sono’s team has stringed successive wins, hence that imperious form has not been enough to move them from the last remaining relegation spot, 15th. However, it has kept them afloat to fight another day.

Ahead of the penultimate round matches scheduled for Wednesday, Cosmos management assured the fabled side was keeping its feet firmly on the ground.

“We are just taking each game as it comes and our focus is on the next match against Steenburg United,” said assistant coach, Brian Sebapole.

Steenburg are winless in five matches, prior to the match scheduled for Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa at 15h00.

The reverse fixture in January ended one-apiece but it is a match Cosmos would look back at with regret, having conceded an equalizer deep into injury time after leading from the 11th minute.

Sebapole however reiterated the club was not distracted by any negativity ahead of the final two matches.

After the encounter against ninth-placed Steenburg, Ezenkosi close off a precarious campaign with a fixture against University of Pretoria, who they held to a one-all draw in their previous meeting in October.

The university team is currently placed eighth ahead of their fixture against Cape Umoya United, sitting on 11th.

Another plus for Cosmos in their relegation battle is that the squad is free from injury.

They also welcome back midfielder Seun Ledwaba back from suspension after his red card in the goalless draw against playoff challengers Uthongathi.

“We are good to go,” Sebapole assured.

– CAJ News