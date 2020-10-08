Rebels kidnap kids in CAR

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THREE boys have been kidnapped during a raging reign of terror by rebel groups in the Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The United Nations Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) believes the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) is behind the abduction of the minors in the Haut-Mbomou Prefecture (province), east of the conflict-prone country.

Other violations are blamed on the Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) and Union for Peace in the CAR (UPC).

“In addition, two schools were attacked by 3R elements in Nana-Mambéré Prefecture and another occupied by the UPC group in Ouham Pendé,” Charles Bambara, the MINUSCA spokesperson, said.

He disclosed the UN mission had over the past week documented eight incidents affecting 18 victims in the Haut-Mbomou and Ouham Pendé, located in the northwest.

Bambara said there were seven serious violations of children’s rights.

Children are enduring the most of the civil war that ensued in CAR in 2012 when Muslim radicals overthrew the government of Francois Bozize.

Killings, rapes and forced recruitment of children into war have characterized the conflict that left the majority of the Central African country under control of rival rebel groups.

Militants have flouted a peace deal signed in 2018 with the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in power since 2016.

General elections are scheduled for December 27 to elect the president and National Assembly.

– CAJ News