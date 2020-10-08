PRESS RELEASE: Avon launches new brand campaign: Watch me now

Avon is rebranding itself, in our fast-changing world! Global beauty giant launches new brand campaign: Watch Me Now CEO says new positioning reflects the Avon of today and its purpose to transform women’s lives for the better New brand identity rolled out globally across all markets from September to mark Avon’s 135th birthday Avon, which has been transforming women’s lives by doing beauty differently, has evolved its positioning to better reflect the Avon of today – an innovative, bold and inclusive Beauty Brand.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 8th OCTOBER 2020, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – BEAUTY company Avon has launched a new brand movement, ‘Watch Me Now’ which embraces and celebrates those that have been underestimated and unexpected, reaffirming its positioning that Avon is more than just a Beauty company. Avon stands for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, women – and has been for over 135 years.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine, says “WATCH ME NOW is a movement created to celebrate our consumers and Representatives rise. We are here to help you transform into the person you’re meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfil your potential, we’ll be right beside you cheering you on”

The ‘Watch Me Now’ brand movement is enabled by unleashing the power of beauty in its 4 key dimensions:

The Power of Woman – Avon gave women the right to earn, before they had the right to vote.

The Power of Innovation – Avon were the first skincare brand to make Alpha Hydroxy Acid (a more affordable alternative to invasive facial treatments) available to all women. In the last 20 years, we’ve licenced over 750 patents and have a world-first patented technology Anew’s Protinol ™ which restores 7 years of collagen loss in 7 days.

The Power of Activism – As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, Avon donated over R20 million in South Africa to raise breast cancer awareness and organiser of the iThemba Walkathon – one of the world’s largest breast cancer awareness walks. Avon is committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women, raising over R29 million to educate women on domestic violence and stop gender-based violence.

The Power of Value – Avon are able to sell cutting edge, quality products at affordable prices due to selling direct to consumers through Beauty Representatives. We are able to pass on value back to our consumers while every purchase of an Avon product empowers a Beauty Representative, and in turn impacts lives.

‘Watch Me Now’ launch includes a new visual identity and update to the Avon logo, the first in decades; as well as a bolder more confident tone of voice that is more relevant for the brand’s millions of beauty advisors and customers today. The new logo has already begun appearing on products and brochures and includes reference to the curves of the original 1930s Avon logo, with the new colour gradient based on the curves of a woman’s face.

Momin Hukamdad, Avon’s Marketing Director, SA, said: “The Avon brand has become part of South African culture with high levels of awareness as a quality brand that is relevant for all. Our consumers have voted Avon coolest makeup brand in a Sunday Times, Generation Next survey 10 times in a row. We fight for issues that matter, such as gender-based violence and breast cancer. We’ve been offering a flexible earning opportunity and increasing our digital tools available to help representatives conduct their business online. Watch Me Now brings to life the best of what the brand has always been and repositions it proudly in a way that calls to actions our consumers and touches on the concerns and challenges of real South Africans.”

‘Watch Me Now’ will roll out globally across all of Avon’s consumer touchpoints from September 2020. You can view the ‘Watch Me Now’ brand film here https://youtu.be/h9fz7rTMz5g

THINK YOU KNOW AVON? THINK AGAIN

We are the one you didn’t see coming, and now you can’t look away.

AVON. WATCH ME NOW.

See more at www.avon.co.za/watchmenow

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of Avon

ABOUT AVON

We are the company that has been doing beauty differently for over 130 years. Whether it’s putting mascara on lashes and food on tables or fighting wrinkles with one hand and breast cancer with the other – our brand is built to empower you through beauty. So, whether you’re a beauty queen or beauty boss, you have the power to carve out your place in the world and make them notice you.

Avon WATCH ME NOW is a movement created to celebrate your rise. We are here to help you transform into the person you’re meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfil your potential, we’ll be right beside you cheering you on.

AVON GAVE WOMEN THE RIGHT TO EARN, BEFORE THEY HAD THE RIGHT TO VOTE.

We’re the company that not only brings beauty to doors, but also opens them. The company that supports over 6 million independent micro-entrepreneurs in over 100 countries and over 50 million Beauty Representatives across 50 countries.

WE’VE BEEN ADVOCATING FOR WOMEN BEFORE IT WAS POPULAR.

We make job equality a priority with women making up 70% of our Global Research and Development roles and 60% of our local Distribution Centre team. Our employer value proposition has once again been affirmed after the Top Employers Institute conferred the company with the much-sought after Top Employer 2020 award.

WE DON’T CUT QUALITY. WE CUT OUT THE MIDDLE MAN.

We’re able to sell quality products at affordable prices, because we don’t use retail space. Instead our Beauty Representatives bring you your favourite beauty items. So every time you buy an Avon product, you shop to empower a Beauty Representative and in turn impact lives.

WE WALK THE TALK.

As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, we’ve donated over R20 million to raise breast cancer awareness. Our commitment is to reach 100 million women every year to ensure every woman knows the risks, signs and how and when to take action. We are also the organiser of the iThemba Walkathon – one of the world’s largest breast cancer awareness walks.

WE COVER BLEMISHES. NOT BRUISES.

Avon has been supporting women for 130 years, it is part of our DNA, which is why we are committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women.

R29 million raised to educate women on domestic violence.

R7 million to stop gender based violence.

About Direct Selling

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon Justine, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

For more information please contact:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Avon Justine Press Office:

pressofficesa@avon.com

Nontuthuzelo Zulu

Corporate Communication Coordinator

082 098 5374

Nontuthuzelo.zulu@avon.com