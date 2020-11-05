Army slay over 70 Boko Haram militants

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN troops have announced the elimination of 75 fighters of the Boko Haram and a faction of the Islamist group during operations northeast of the country.

A military officer and two soldiers were however killed during the crusade over the month of October. Four other soldiers were injured.

The operation, called Fireball, targets the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which split from the former in 2016.

“The operation has recorded tremendous success within the short period from its existence with the last week of the preceding month proving to be the deadliest against the criminals,” said Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director: Defence Media Operations.

“The successes so far achieved wouldn’t have been possible without the sacrifice, commitment and gallantry exhibited by the well-motivated troops some of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice.”

Onyeuko said the military commended forces of the Operation Fireball for their “resilience, doggedness and commitment” exhibited since the beginning of the operation.

“They are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded so far,” the military spokesman said.

Boko Haram remains a major threat in Nigeria and neighbouring countries despite factionalism rocking the terror group.

ISWAP, which claims to avoid targeting civilians and focusing on military and government targets, split from the main faction led by Abubakar Shekau.

Shekau has presided over the militants whose brutality has left over 35 000 civilians dead and millions displaced.

– CAJ News