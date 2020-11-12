Zimbabwe defies sanctions through infrastructure projects

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Emmerson Mangagwa has assured of his government’s commitment to carry out infrastructural development projects despite the financial crisis caused by economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations.

He said in the process, the government would contract local firms, instead of foreign ones, to construct the infrastructure such as roads, bridges and dams.

Mnangagwa was speaking in the Buhera district in the eastern Manicaland Province where he commissioned a major local dam.

“We have built this with our own resources even though we are under sanctions,” Mnangagwa said.

He was presiding over the commissioning of the Marovanyati Dam, 50 million cubic metre facility with a surface area of more than 500 hectares.

The president urged Zimbabweans to unite in order to defeat the impact of the sanctions.

“If we are united and peaceful we will construct more infrastructure like this. Let us work together,” he encouraged.

“Let’s work together. This is our country. We are united with our land,” Mnangagwa added.

The Southern African country has endured sanctions imposed by United States, former coloniser Britain and the Western allies at the turn of the millennium.

The land reform exercise was at the centre of relations souring between Zimbabwe and the West.

Sanctions are blamed for paralyzing the economy.

African countries have pledged solidarity with Zimbabwe and demanded their removal.

He pointed out that giving these jobs to local firms also saved the country immensely in scarce foreign currency.

Among other major projects ongoing is the Harare-Beitbridge highway, linking the capital city and the border town of Beitbridge to South Africa, respectively.

The Harare-Beitbridge highway is the busiest road for the 16-member states Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.

– CAJ News