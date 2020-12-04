Avon Justine brings cheer to Mandela Children’s Hospital

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHRISTMAS has come early for patients at the iconic Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH).

A global beauty and cosmetics company has donated R200 000 in cash and in kind to the facility.

Avon Justine presented the hospital with a cash donation of R150 000 to enable the facility to buy much-needed provisions such as consumables for surgeries including personal protective equipment, medicines and disposable pharmacy items.

In partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, (NMCF), the company also presented the hospital a Christmas hamper comprising of toys and goodies to the value of R50 000.

The cheque handover and the donation of Christmas hampers took place at the hospital premises in Parktown, Johannesburg on Friday.

The donation is part of Justine’s Thuthukisa Together programme which seeks to support impoverished communities in South Africa.

“A donation of this nature allows non-profit organisations like the NMCF to continue with the work of promoting children’s rights particularly their safety, livelihoods and access to healthcare,” said Konehali Gugushe, Chief Executive Officer of the NMCF.

“This is more important in an environment that is uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and that has rendered civil society vulnerable in implementing sustainable interventions.”

Following the donation, Avon Justine will be designated the status of NMCF Globetrotter, a prestigious category of donor who contributes substantially to the work of the fund.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine’s Turkey, Middle East and Africa, said his company was humbled to be given the opportunity to work with an institution that is the brainchild of a humanitarian statesman.

He said the decision was in line with the institution’s call to ‘Serve like Madiba’ and Avon Justine’s ongoing efforts to leverage the power of the company’s brand to uplift communities it operated in.

“We have always sought to be agents of positive change and once again we are pleased and humbled that we were given an opportunity to be a part of the ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of our children and give them hope for the future,” Mareletse said.

NMCH is Nelson Mandela’s lasting wish for children in Africa and the first dedicated specialist paediatric facility in Gauteng.

December 5 marks seven years since the death of the statesman.

– CAJ News