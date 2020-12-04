PRESS RELEASE: MTN to offer the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 exclusively in SA

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 4th DECEMBER 2020, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News), MTN will be launching the 5G-enabled version of the iconic Apple iPhone 12 in South Africa this month. Through rigorous 5G testing with Apple, MTN is proud to announce that on launch the Apple iPhone 12 will be enabled for 5G on the MTN network.

This achievement is part of MTN’s commitment to innovation and defending its position as SA’s best mobile network that consistently brings next generation technology to its customers.

MTN’s ongoing pursuit of network excellence led to the commercial launch of its nextgeneration 5G network in June this year, offering higher peak data speeds, low

latency, increased reliability and greater network capacity.

MTN will be the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new iPhone 12, from

December 2020, into early 2021.

“MTN is honoured to be the only mobile network in SA enabled to support 5G on the

Apple iPhone 12”, says Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology & Information Officer at MTN South Africa. “We are also proud to announce the deployment of 5G at selected MTN stores in our 5G-enabled coverage areas.”

MTN’s 5G strategy has been years in the making and the success in the Apple tests

confirms that MTN’s approach of building a strong foundation to grow and support

its 5G ecosystem, has been time well-spent.

“We are now seeing the results of this investment and we are proud to be able to keep delivering exceptional and high-quality experiences for our customers,” says

Chiarelli.

MTN delivers 5G connectivity on four different spectral bands across more than 100

sites around the country, with access to this new generation technology unlocking

the full capabilities of next generation services, like the latest iPhones, but also virtual and augmented reality, ultra-high definition video streaming, artificial intelligence, robotics, automated cars, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

MTN was named Best Mobile Network in South Africa for the third time this year. This is according to independent network performance tests conducted by MyBroadband

in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3), which also named MTN Best Mobile Network in Q1

and Q2 of 2020.

MTN SA’s network has also emerged as the Best Network in Tshwane, Johannesburg,

Cape Town and Durban where it achieved a Network Quality Score of 9.87, 9.81, 9.84

and 9.97 respectively.

MTN will offer the full iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature new camera systems, edge-toedge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, a Ceramic

Shield front cover, and the Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a

smartphone.

The iPhone 12 devices will be available from MTN on 18 December 2020 and

customers will be able to pre-order from 11 December 2020. To pre-order, customers

can visit: www.mtn.co.za

“At MTN, we believe everyone is entitled to a modern, connected life and this

extremely exciting news ensures we can continue to do just that,” concludes Chiarelli.

