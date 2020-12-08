Crosscall launches accessories for SA market

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CROSSCALL, the French specialist of waterproof and durable devices, has unveiled three new accessories for the South African market.

The accessories equipped with X-Link technology include the X-Dock, X-Car Pro and the X-Ride.

“We are extremely proud of the new Crosscall accessories as it helps to further integrate our phones and tablets into everyday life,” said Julien Fouriot, Director (Africa) of Crosscall.

“Whether you are going on a long road trip to the coast this December, or camping and mountain biking somewhere off the beaten track. With these accessories you can ensure that your Croscall phone is always close by and ready to capture every special moment.”

The X-Dock retails for R 899 (US$59), the X-Car Pro for R1 099 and the X-Ride for R1 129.

By unveiling the three new accessories, Crosscall broadens its offer and proposes products based on the aspirations and feedback of its users and thus reinforces its ecosystem of accessories designed to extend the use of its smartphones.

