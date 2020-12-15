Cultural fest cancelled over COVID-19 resurgence

from MORRIS BISHI in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe

CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) – THE Great Limpopo Cultural and Trade Fair (GLCTF) has been cancelled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This will be the first time the event, which brings cultural groups from Mozambique, South Africa and host country Zimbabwe, will not be held since inception in 2013.

Kesani Matatise, Centre for Community Development Initiatives (CCDI) Public Relations Officer, confirmed the postponement in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

CCDi are the organisers.

“The uncertainties caused (by COVID-19) and the speculation of a possible second wave, though undesired, needed maximum precautions to save lives,” Matatise said.

He however said the construction of Avuxeni Craft Centre project, which is being separately funded by Culture Fund with support from European Union, would proceed.

Some 75 crafters in wood curving and basketry are currently being trained under the Avuxeni Craft Centre project.

“The Avuxeni Craft Centre is continuing unhindered,” Matatise said.

Lovemore Chisema, Chiredzi District Development Coordinator, who is also the chairperson of the district`s COVID-19 Taskforce, said the cancellation of the event, said decision reached after considering some factors around the pandemic.

“Coronavirus infections are rising in the country hence the need to safeguard people’s lives,” Chisema said.

Zimbabwe has 10 424 cases, including 280 deaths.

