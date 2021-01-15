Galaxy S21 availability, pricing in South Africa announced

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SAMSUNG’S latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, will be available in South Africa on February 5.

Pricing for the Galaxy S21 starts at R17 999 (US$1 193) and the Galaxy S21+ at R21 499.

The 5G devices were launched at a virtual event on Thursday.

Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa, said the global company wanted “to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines.”

This is aligned to a mobile-first world, and with so many s working remotely and spending more time at home, the executive said.

“We also recognise the importance of choice, especially now, and that’s why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs,” Hume added.

The devices are available for pre-order until January 28.

Among other specs, the Galaxy S21 series introduces a Contour Cut Camera housing that “seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic.”

The S21+ main camera consists of 108 MP (2nd gen) as well as 10 MP (periscope telephoto), 10 MP (telephoto) and 12 MP (ultrawide) cameras.

The Android 11 device spots a 40 MP selfie camera.

The S21 is a triple camera device, including a 64 MP (telephoto) and two 12 MP (wide and ultrawide) cameras.

Its selfie is 10MP.

– CAJ News