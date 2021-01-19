Zimbabwe braces for yet another tropical cyclone

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES are making frantic efforts to save local populations from further crises as another tropical storm is feared to make landfall in Zimbabwe.

Tropical Cyclone Eloise is forming over the Indian Ocean and is projected to fall in Zimbabwe this week.

According to Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System, Eloise is moving over the ocean at current wind speed of about 83km/h.

It comes weeks after the Tropical Storm Chalane swept across the Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo provinces, causing extensive damage.

Ahead of the Eloise’s landfall, the Meteorological Services Department has issued a flood alert in all parts of the country until the end of this week.

The central city of Gweru (Midlands province) remains on high alert for floods due to current heavy rains already emanating from Chalane.

The city council has advised residents in low lying suburbs of imminent flooding and to start moving to safer places as Eloise beckons.

It has established temporary evacuation centers in local schools and council halls.

Zimbabwe is already searing under pressure from Chalane.

In the southern Zaka district (Masvingo province), 200 households have been destroyed.

There are similar reports of destruction in the Chiredzi and Gokwe districts.

Several roads in Beitbridge to the border with South Africa, have been severely damaged and impassable due to the current heavy rains.

Zimbabwe is prone to floods, blamed on the impact of climate change.

In 2019, Cyclone Idai left at least 634 people dead in the Southern African country.

– CAJ News