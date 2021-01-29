Montjane targets trophies haul down under

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KGOTHATSO Montjane is aiming for an unprecedented treble of titles in Australia.

The wheelchair tennis superstar has embarked on a tour Down Under where her main target is the Australian Open that runs from February 14 to 17 at Melbourne Park.

The 34-year-old is upbeat she can go a step further and qualify for the finals at the first Grand Slam of the Year, when she bowed out at the semifinal stage last year.

“I am just looking forward to compete again,” world number six, Montjane, said.

“I want to do my best of course, to finish at a better place than I did last year,” the Seshego-born star said.

In her first Australian Open semi-final last year, Montjane lost 3-6 5-7 to eventual winner, the Japanese Yui Kamiji.

The South African will play in the Victorian and Melbourne Opens to be held between February 3 and 11.

The two International Tennis Federation Level 3 series events are the precursor to the Australian Open.

“My goal for the tour is to reach finals or win the competitions,” Montjane said confidently.

She said preparations had progressed well.

“I am ready to be back competing again and trying to get back playing at the higher level,” Montjane added.

The top-ranked South African female wheelchair tennis player has been in self-isolation since her arrival on Wednesday.

This is in line with coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol directed by the Australian government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Players arriving in the country must self-isolate for 14 days before they can play any professional tournaments.

Australia is facing a less severe COVID-19 scourge than South Africa. At the time of publication, it had recorded 28 650 cases, including 909 deaths.

– CAJ News