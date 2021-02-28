The gnashing of the teeth is nigh

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

ALL the prophecies that Jesus Christ predicted in the Holy Book are being fulfilled.

The writing is now on the wall.

It is all up to us humans to either believe or not.

People of Jehovah God, realise that in the last days, difficult times will definitely come.

Think of these current terrible times worsening.

There is hatred everywhere.

Natural disasters, nation rising against nation, kingdom against kingdom, earthquakes, famines and pestilences are now a daily occurrence.

There are fearsome events across the world.

Luke 21:10-11 of the New International Version, then he (Jesus Christ) said to them (disciples): “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful events and great signs from heaven.”

Worse, there will be so much immorality.

Think of other vices such as marriages breaking up, prostitution being advertised in public, cheating becoming the order of the day, crime soars and dishonesty becomes daily bread.

Cruelty is multiplying. Falsehoods are everywhere, racism is rampant, tribalism is galore and xenophobia is taking centre stage.

This True Gospel must not come as a shock. All the above are nothing new but requires those that want to be spiritually alert to be on the lookout in order to avoid shocks.

During the fast approaching days of suffering, women will regret ever having children or becoming pregnant because of the intensity of pain and hurt.

Luke 23:29 of the Berean Study Bible says: “Look, the days are coming when people will say, ‘Blessed are the barren women, the wombs that never bore, and breasts that never nursed!”

Can you visualise how difficult life will become? I can imagine how majority people would cry about lack of jobs, food shortages, disease outbreaks, droughts, floods, silly wars, humans being killed like rats, no justice for the victims, selfishness will be worse while wickedness trebles.

The devil and his agents masquerading as believers will be unmasked at that time as they will come together in their occult network to punish those that truly believe in Jehovah God.

During those days, those that are going to resist the mark (666) of the beast (Satan), shall not be allowed to buy or sell unless they comply.

Revelation 13:17 of the Good News Translation states: “No one could buy or sell without this mark, that is, the beast’s name or the number that stands for the name.”

Those without the mark of the beast might not be allowed to either buy or sell.

There shall be great tribulation a human being has ever witnessed.

According to Matthew 24:21 of the Berean Study Bible: “For at that time there will be great tribulation, unmatched from the beginning of the world until now, and never to be seen again.”

What is most scary is that in the wake of these prophecies fulfilled after the tribulation, the sun will be darkened and the moon will not give its light.

Further in Matthew 24:29 of the New Living Translation reads: “Immediately after the anguish of those days, the sun will be darkened, the moon will give no light, the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers in the heavens will be shaken.”

Fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, the best way to counter these tribulations is to hold on to the true faith of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Frankly, we must be willing to suffer, to give our all for Jesus Christ, to persevere until the end in order to obtain the final reward – which is eternal life.

I can assure you out there, nothing will ever separate us from Jehovah God, unless we know nothing about what awaits us in the new paradise when all wicked or evildoers would have perished.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

