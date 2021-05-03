Coertzen appointed Ukheshe president

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – UKHESHE Technologies has announced the appointment of Anton Coertzen as President of Strategic Partnerships.

He will be responsible for growing the South African digital-first fintech enabler’s business through key partnerships which complement the company’s business development and product innovation strategy.

Following the announcement of its global expansion, Ukheshe will focus on establishing significant long-term partnerships with banks, telcos, fintechs, governments, and payment associations across Africa as well as in other international locations.

“We are delighted to welcome someone of Anton’s calibre to the team as we enhance our capacity to provide clients with superior digital financial services and continue to lead the way in delivering

digital-first solutions in a uniquely demanding global market,” said Clayton Hayward, Ukheshe Chief Executive Officer.

Coertzen brings over a decade of in-depth experience in the financial services sector.

“My strategy is to meticulously plan around our digital first and SME-in-a-box solutions to ensure our product set is complemented through our strategic partners,” Coertzen said.

– CAJ News