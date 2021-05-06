US accused of hypocrisy on Zimbabwe judicial matters

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has lurched into another display of double standards in Zimbabwe following the detention and subsequent release of some opposition party activists.

The remarks by the US embassy in the capital Harare is the latest in a series of long running differences between the two countries.

Following the release of Member of Parliament (MP), Joana Mamombe, and fellow activist, Cecilia Chinembiri, the embassy appeared to question the impartiality of the Zimbabwean judiciary, long accused of aligning with the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union –Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

The two were arrested on March 5 and charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations after addressing a news conference

“After considerable judicial delay, we note the High Court’s decision to grant bail to MP @JoanaMamombe and @ceechimbiri. Every Zimbabwean has a constitutional right to timely judicial decisions regardless of political persuasion. #JusticeForAll,” the US Harare embassy tweeted.

Zimbabweans however reacted angrily and accuse the US of losing the moral authority to advocate for human rights, in the wake of the incessant killings of black nationals by police in recent months.

Local citizens accuse Washington of being a violator of humans rights, democracy and the rule of law across the world.

Some commentators reminded that the US police recently killed a black South African man, Lindani Sanele Myeni (29) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Last year alone, the US police killed some blacks including George Perry Floyd, William Howard Green, Manuel “Mannie” Elijah Ellis, Breonna Taylor, Daniel T. Prude and Michael Brent Charles Ramos.

Other killed last year include Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, Tony “Tony the TIger” McDade, David McAtee, Carlos Carson, Rayshard Brooks, Dijon Durand Kizzee, Jonathan Dwayne Price, Marcellis Stinnette, Sincere Pierce, Angelo “AJ” Crooms, Casey Christopher Goodson Jr., Andre Maurice Hill and Angelo Quinto.

This year from already, US police have killed several black Americans in cold blood.

These include Daunte Demetrius Wright, Marvin David Scott III, Patrick Lynn Warren Sr and Vincent “Vinny” M. Belmonte.

Mary Fisher reacted: “You (US police) recently killed a black South African man (Myeni) shame on you.”

Jewels Bbyju said: “Ohhh shut up. What do u know about justice,” while Godfrey Shumba scolded: “Rubbish …You (USA) abused those girls (Mamombe, Chimbiri and Netsai Marova) for a long time using US dollars to ferment problems in the country (Zimbabwe). Stop it!!.”

Nicole Hondo queried: “Have you given justice to the hundreds of unarmed black people killed by Police in America every year? What right do you have to comment on our judicial processes?”

Shumirai Nyashanu asked the embassy: “Do we (Zimbabwe) tweet about your govt’s judiciary delays? How many black people languish in your prisons for years for crimes they did not commit and does it not take years& years for your cases to go on trial? Mind your own business.”

Relations between US and Zimbabwe have been strained since the turn of the millennium after the American administration, then under George Bush, slapped illegal sanctions against the Southern African country over alleged human rights violations.

Harare however argues this is retribution for the land reform programmes.

The US is also accused of siding with the Zimbabwean opposition (Movement for Democratic Change ‘MDC-A) to effect regime change.

– CAJ News