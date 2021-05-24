America slaps Ethiopia, Eritrea with sanctions over Tigray war

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE United States has imposed sanctions on Ethiopia and Eritrea following the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

Sanctions, in the form of visa restriction policy, are applicable to current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials, members of the security forces or other individuals.

America has imposed wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia and warned it would bring its defence trade control policy in line with them.

The restrictions announced on Sunday night (South Africa time) are to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) allegedly responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray.

Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions

“The time for action from the international community is now,” said Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

He said the government of President Joe Biden would expand sanctions against those undermining a resolution of the crisis in Tigray.

“We call on other governments to join us in taking these actions,” Blinken stated.

Blinken assured nonetheless his country would continue humanitarian assistance and certain other critical aid to Ethiopia in areas such as health, food security, basic education, support for women and girls, human rights and democracy, good governance, and conflict mitigation.

Tigray slipped into conflict in late 2020 when the regional Tigray government rebelled against the national administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Eritrean troops are reportedly backing the Ethiopian security forces.

– CAJ News