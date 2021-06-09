Troubled Air Zimbabwe resumes operations

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE beleaguered Air Zimbabwe has resumed flights months after financial crises and the coronavirus outbreak grounded its operations.

Flights have resumed after the recent acquisition of a 282-seater Boeing 777-200ER and ERJ145.

Air Zimbabwe’s route starts in the capital, Harare, and proceeds to the resort city of Victoria Falls via the second city, Bulawayo.

Firstme Vitori, the Air Zimbabwe spokesperson said a regional route to neighbouring South Africa would start soon.

“We have resumed domestic flights, which started last Wednesday. Regional flights into Johannesburg will be starting soon,” Vitori said.

Placed under reconstruction management, Air Zimbabwe’s focus in 2021 is fleet augmentation, route expansion and service delivery.

Low cost airline Fastjet has been servicing the domestic route largely characterized by a triangle route between Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls and back to Harare.

A number of leading international airlines have resumed flights into their traditional destinations after suspending services due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Ethiopian Airways was the first to resume flights between Addis Ababa and Victoria Falls, followed by low cost airliner, Fastjet which is flying the Victoria Falls and Johannesburg route.

British Airways (operated by ComAir) also resumed flights on the same route.

All airlines link to South Africa, a default market leader in the tourism industry in Southern Africa.

South Africa has direct links to a majority of source markets around the world from where Zimbabwe gets most of its tourists.

– CAJ News