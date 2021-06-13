Spiritual fools are complicit in fake gospels

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

FOOLISHNESS and false religions always go hand-in-hand.

While Jehovah God does not at all condone stupidity, it remains prevalent.

It is most rife in churches that operate under the cover of darkness.

At these churches, ill-informed congregants, beset by poverty and idiocy, habitually believe anything their pastors or church founders utter.

Yet, the Almighty Jehovah encourages His children to search for the truth because only honesty will unfailingly set believers free.

After preaching this to multitudes of people, Jesus Christ reminded them on John 8:32 of the Christian Standard Bible: “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

I like it most when my favourite evangelist of all time, Apostle Paul, and his companion, Silas, arrived in a Jewish synagogue in Berea, an ancient city of the Hellenistic and Roman Empire, which is now known as Veria (or Veroia) in Macedonia, northern Greece.

Apostle Paul expressed admiration for the Character of Bereans for refusing to accept any kind of gospel teaching or preaching coming from the so-called ‘men’ of God, pastors, apostles, bishops or prophets.

The book of Acts 17:11 of the Good News Translation attests this True Gospel: “The people (Bereans) there were more open-minded (well-informed) than the people in Thessalonica. They listened to the message with great eagerness, and every day they studied the Scriptures to see if what Paul said (preached) was really true.”

Isn’t it amazing that Apostle Paul would applaud and salute believers who would question his teachings, if ever was in line with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ?

Personally, I concur with Apostle Paul toI laud “open-minded” people as those with the ability to consider other perspectives and trying to be empathetic to other people, even when one disagrees with others.

I’m hereby making this simple so that we continue flowing together in this True Gospel.

Now, the Bereans that Apostle Paul talked about earlier were literally intelligent and a completely different breed from the believers of today who always accept every false religion as truth yet such beliefs lead them to destruction.

I may have some simple questions.

How would one justify this wrong doctrine which says only pastors would be given money by congregants whenever they desperately need it yet when the same church members are in desperate financial situations would be referred directly to God?

Does it mean prayers alone do not work for the pastors?

If such prayers would not work on pastors, then why would congregants be made to believe such same prayers would always perform miracles and wonders to them when the so-called ‘men’ of God do not believe in prayers alone?

Why would one want me to pray while he collects hard cash yet when I face the same challenge as him/her would want me to directly go to Jehovah for answers or solutions?

What these false prophets, pastors, bishops and “men of God” are doing is absolute blasphemy.

This is the kind of lunacy, silliness and craziness Apostle Paul was initially wary of.

If anyone doubts this True Gospel, can they kindly take a snap survey by visiting these overzealous and lavish churches of nowadays.

Only sermons for raising money are preached from sunrise to sundown.

The money these bogus church leaders collect is never given to the less privileged church members whenever they fall sick, run out of food, lose jobs, become homeless or encounter any social challenges in life.

This is in stark contrast to the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ and how he conducted himself.

When preaching the word of Jehovah, his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ would make sure the multitudes he would be ministering on always received satisfaction spiritually first and later physically.

Jesus would not only teach about the heavenly kingdom, but he would also preach about real life while on earth.

Jesus Christ would provide enough food for the hungry, heal the sick, drive out demons, raise the dead and make barren men and women become parents.

It is evident that a majority of churches today are dominated by chuff believers.

Most of these chumps are referred to as spiritual fools because they are unwise, lack sense and are bereft of judgement.

These spiritual fools do not want to learn the truth.

They laugh at the truth and turn their eyes away from it. These spiritual fools are wise in their own eyes, failing to take in wisdom and advice.

This foolhardiness will be their downfall.

They (spiritual fools) suppress the truth by their unrighteousness.

These spiritual fools have wickedness in their hearts. They are lazy and proud. They slander others and live in repeat irrationality.

A majority of these spiritual fools only believe in blessing their pastors at the expense of their elderly parents.

To them, living in sin is second nature. It is their most excellent idea of fun.

Believe me, it is not wise to desire these spiritual fools’ company because they will lead you down a dark path.

Fools rush into danger without thinking about the consequences.

Proverbs 12:15 exposes them: “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice” while Proverbs 14:16 supports: “One who is wise is cautious and turns away from evil, but a fool is reckless and careless.”

Further, the book of Proverbs 18:2-3 reads: “Fools have no interest in understanding; they only want to air their own opinions. Doing wrong leads to disgrace, and scandalous behavior brings contempt.”

Luke 6:39 adds: “Can one blind person lead another? Won’t they both fall into a ditch?”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

