Vodacom optimises network for 5G

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM is enhancing its network to support the increase in demand for data connectivity services and the expansion of fifth-generation (5G) technology in South Africa.

This is through a partnership with Nokia, the Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology and consumer electronics company.

Vodacom South Africa and Nokia are working together to transform the operator’s nationwide optical transmission network through Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE-3) chipset hardware to deliver high capacity transmission.

Through a recent field trial, the companies achieved the highest data transmission rates and performance across their live optical network, demonstrating a significant increase in transmission network capacity for Vodacom.

The deployment of the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch will assist Vodacom in maintaining high quality data services across the country, to both address the ongoing surge in data traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

It will also ensure that the optical network is ready for the higher peak network speeds which will result from the expansion of 5G services, amongst others.

The nationwide optical network will connect all major South African cities, large data centres and network hubs.

“Vodacom continuously seeks to provide a world-class network experience for its customers,” Beverly Ngwenya, Technology Director at Vodacom South Africa, said.

“Initiatives such as these will ensure that our customers continue to enjoy a high quality network service while also allowing Vodacom to optimise its network resources to support the increase in demand for data connectivity services and for the expansion of our 5G network in future.”

The live network trial successfully established a high-capacity 500Gbps link between regional data centres in Midrand and a 300Gbps link over a long-distance route between Cape Town and Midrand.

This was achieved without any electrical regeneration on a route that spans more than 1600 kilometres.

– CAJ News