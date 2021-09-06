Civil servants lauded for shunning corruption

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has praised civil servants that have resisted corruption, especially as South Africa reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa lauded the civil servants through his weekly letter, made available on Monday.

It coincided with South Africa commemorated Public Service Month.

“Over the course of time, public servants in our country (South Africa) have come to be in the spotlight for the wrong reasons,’ Ramaphosa conceded.

“We have become too used to stories of civil servants involved in maladministration, embezzlement, corruption and other forms of conduct that betray the values of the public service.”

He said while much was made of those that were errant and unprincipled, the president said vast majority of public servants understood the weight of responsibility their positions entailed, and discharged their duties faithfully.

“We have set ourselves the challenge of building a capable, ethical state,” Ramaphosa stated.

“We remain firmly on course towards professionalising the public service and transforming it into a group of men and women who are able and committed to serving our people and their interests.”

Public Service Month, marked in September, pays tribute to public servants who make a positive difference in South Africa.

Ramaphosa said the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that the country had capable and committed public servants who diligently serve the people of South Africa.

He said since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, civil servants displayed courage and resilience in discharging their duties, often under the most difficult of circumstances.

“Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, they have kept the wheels of our country turning and have ensured that service delivery continued,” the president added.

– CAJ News