Renewed killings in Nigeria’s Plateau state

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – ETHNIC tensions and disputes over land and scarce resources are relentlessly claiming lives in the Plateau state of Nigeria.

An unspecified number of people have been killed in recent weeks, a gruesome turn of events worrying the Tattaunawa Roundtable Initiative (TRI Centre), a leading non-governmental organisation.

It condemned the alarming surge in killings perpetrated by unidentified gunmen in various communities of the state.

The last documented attack occurred around Tuesday night in the Mangu Local Government Area when suspected Fulani herders stormed two communities, killing at least 14 civilians.

Further violence is forecast, despite a 24-hour curfew implemented on June 18, following attacks on various communities.

“The recurring acts of violence have not only caused immense loss of innocent lives but have also triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, demanding immediate attention from the government and relevant authorities,” TRI Centre stated.

It appealed to the government to prioritise the resolution of the underlying causes fueling these conflicts.

“It is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue, mediation, and reconciliation processes to foster lasting peace and prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents,” TRI Centre stated.

Tackling insecurity is one of the priorities of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Such conflicts involve mainly Christian farmers and largely Muslim livestock herders.

Land and other resources are at the centre of the conflict in a country divided roughly in half between Muslims, who live mostly in the north, and Christians, in the south.

TRI Centre called upon all stakeholders to come together in a concerted effort to halt the bloodshed, ensure justice, and create an environment conducive to peaceful coexistence.

“We implore the government to fulfill its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of its citizens and to restore the hope of a peaceful and prosperous Plateau state.”

Plateau is the 12th largest of Nigeria’s 36 states.

– CAJ News