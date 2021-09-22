Kidnappers target prayer warriors

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – KIDNAPPERS in Nigeria are preying on worshippers organising prayer sessions on mountains.

Police in the southwestern region said this was escalating despite warnings from law enforcers on members of the public to desist from such religious practices.

The Ogun State Police command has reiterated its warning.

“In as much as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worth of note that the present security situation in the country does not favorably disposed to organizing prayer sessions in an isolated places,” said Abimbola Oyeyemi, state police spokesperson.

“The command is working assiduously to get rid of the criminal elements who have taken kidnapping as business, and pending when they will be satisfactorily eliminated, the general public should desist from creating opportunities for them to operate,” he said.

Oyeyemi said security should be the responsibility of law enforcers and citizens.

“After all the scripture even enjoined us to watch and pray,” said Oyeyemi.

He said the so-called prayer warriors must report to police for advice and possible security patrol if there was a need for sessions in mountains.

Nigeria is battling an escalation of kidnappings.

– CAJ News