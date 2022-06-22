Emirates increases flights for Hajj

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES will operate extra flights for the upcoming Hajj season.

This is in line with anticipated significant demand to the Holy City of Makkah (Mecca).

Emirates will be deploying 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double daily flights to Medina from June 23 to July 20.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has greatly expanded its Hajj participation this year to nearly 1 million pilgrims.

This year, Emirates has seen strong demand for Hajj travel from countries including Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Special services are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa.

Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65 and hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

They must also carry a negative test done within 72 hours of departure.

On the ground in Dubai, Emirates has assured of a special Hajj airport team to help manage check-in, transfers plus helping to facilitate a seamless and convenient on ground experience for Hajj pilgrims.

– CAJ News