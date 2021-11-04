Iconic global online game in African milestone

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE gaming industry is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of dedicated servers for Africa’s Free Fire Serial Storage Architecture (SSA).

Garena, the Singapore-based global online game developer, launched the protocol in November 2020.

Garena is celebrating the milestone by announcing a further partnership with the South African gaming and digital entertainment brand, Ekasi Esports.

The two are partnering on a weekly Free Fire series to cement the popularity of the game, which always sees available tournament slots filled by local gamers in less than a day.

Running until November 14, the Free Fire SSA Anniversary Celebration will see the Free Fire SSA community battle it out amongst themselves to win Free Fire Diamonds.

Perfect Zikhali, Managing Director of Ekasi Esports, said after launching the Free Fire SSA Servers, which are accessible to most African countries, Garena greatly improved the experience in the local Free Fire mobile gaming and competitive esports scene.

“In particular, African mobile gamers now have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level,” Zikhali said.

“Mobile esports and gaming is well-suited to millions of African gamers because competing or simply entertaining oneself doesn’t require additional hardware.”

Garena earlier this year partnered with Ekasi Esports on the Ekasi Esports Free Fire Series, sponsored by Vodacom World.

A substantial R15 000 (about US$1 000) prize pool was on offer.

Lauded as the world’s most popular mobile-based ‘Battle Royale’ game, Free Fire has more than 100 million daily active users worldwide.

It is free to download via the Android and Apple Store.

– CAJ News