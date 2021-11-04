Partnership expands cyber protection in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MUSTEK, one of South Africa’s largest assemblers and distributors of personal computers and complementary technology products, has announced a partnership with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection.

As a result of the new alliance, Mustek’s partners can offer services based on a comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions.

These include backup, disaster recovery, artificial intelligence-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, file sync and share, blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services.

All these are managed via a single console.

“We are constantly looking to expand our portfolio to provide greater value to our stakeholders through relevant, innovative products and solutions,” said Juan-Paul Gough, Executive: Cloud, Software & Solutions.

“Acronis fills a crucial gap in our offering, enabling us to provide a far more complete portfolio to the benefit of our customer base,” Gough added.

The partnership comes as global compliance and regulations relating to data are becoming stricter and difficult to monitor and manage.

Peter French, General Manager Middle East and Africa, said the partnership would enhance the company’s expansion in the region.

“We look forward to bringing Acronis to their large and growing customer base in South Africa,” French said.

– CAJ News