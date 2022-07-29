Emirates confirms rotations in commercial team

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES has announced further movements in its commercial team in Africa.

The changes, also in the Middle East, Far East and West Asia, are in line with the airline’s continuous expansion and accelerated operations.

Mohammad Bin Hafiz, currently Manager Zambia, will take on the role of Manager Jordan.

Omar Bushlaibi, currently Manager Oman, will take on the role of Manager Zambia.

Nasser Bahlooq, currently Manager Zimbabwe Area, will take on the role of Manager Hong Kong.

Talal Al Gergawi, District Manager (Dhahran & KSA Eastern), will take on the role of Manager Zimbabwe.

Saood Al Aqili, the Commercial Support Manager in Egypt, will take on the role of District Manager – Dhahran & KSA Eastern.

Mohamed Taher, Commercial Support Manager in Nairobi, will be of Commercial Support Manager in Egypt.

“We’re proud to place United Arab Emirates nationals into leadership positions through our commercial outstation programme, representing Emirates and the UAE on the global aviation front,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

The changes are effective 1 August.

– CAJ News