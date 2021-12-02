JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 2nd DECEMBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – HAVE you ever fancied going on a shopping spree in the company of your favourite celebrity? Now is the time to do just that.

Avon will be hosting its first-ever live streaming event where A-list celebrities and media personalities will take customers and Representatives through a virtual tour of the most desirable products at the best pricing without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

This event will feature multiple award-winning designer and Avon fragrance

collaborator, David Tlale, former Miss South Africa, Radio host and Anew Brand Ambassador, Liesel Laurie and YouTube super star, Lasizwe.

We also have our very own Gifting Specialist from the Avon Marketing team, Lauren Greaves, showing our customers and Avon Representatives how and what to shop this festive season.

Avon has a wide variety of giftable products on offer, from luxury gifts for him and her, must-have home accessories, kids’ fragrances and affordable gifts that will not break the bank.

“This event is a further demonstration that Avon is a great gifting destination that has the ideal gifts that suits all customers and their pocket. This streaming platform is a further testament of our commitment to leverage the power of the digital world to open up access to world-class quality and affordable products to our customers.

This is one of the ways in which we seek to augment our digital platforms to delight our customers and also improve the earning potential of our Representatives and Consultants,” says Momin Hukamdad, Executive Commercial Marketing Director at Avon Justine.

The streaming event will also feature our Avon will also feature the digital Gift Guide and Gifting Quiz to help online shoppers find that perfect gift that much easier, be it David Tlale’s designer range at rock bottom prices, or the iconic Anew Power Serum that Liesl Laurie hailed as a miracle product for radiance.

And Avon is offering 10 lucky viewers who shop at the live event an opportunity to win a jam-packed Avon Hamper worth R4000 each! Filled with some of Avon’s bestselling products, from fragrance, skincare, makeup, bodycare… This is one giveaway you do not want to miss out on!!

Avon customers can place their orders with their Representatives or can shop online on https://my.avon.co.za/ during the event. To be part of the event – please register on: https://palmtv.store/pages/live-video-shopping.

And have orders from R600 and above delivered to their doorstep at no extra

charge.

This streaming event will be an interactive occasion and our customers and

Representatives can interact with our hosts on the following handles:

• @Liesllaurie

• @davidtlale

• @lasizwe

• @AvonSouthAfrica

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of Avon

