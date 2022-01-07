Mauritius lifts Southern Africa travel ban

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS has lifted a ban it imposed on some Southern African countries in late November after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The ban imposed on Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will be lifted on Friday (January 7).

Commercial passenger flights from these countries to Mauritius can resume.

“We are very pleased that South (Southern) Africans can once again travel to Mauritius,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

“The COVID-19 has placed significant pressure on all nations to do the right thing and we thank South Africans and the South African travel industry for their patience in this regard.”

Arvind said sanitary protocols throughout the Mauritius hospitality industry remained at high standards, ensuring that the local community and international guests were afforded maximum protection from the virus.

“Visitors can book holidays to Mauritius with a high degree of confidence that their trips will be enjoyable, safe, and secure,” the executive assured.

Mauritian authorities are implementing a wide-ranging COVID-19 response and are presently prioritising the rollout of booster doses for those already double vaccinated.

The vaccination of 15 to 18-year-olds is also underway in the Indian Ocean island nation of 1,27 million people.

Travel bans imposed by Mauritius on the above-mentioned countries were initially set to end on December 31.

The ban was later extended to January 31, until the latest change of heart by the government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

– CAJ News