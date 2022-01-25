MTN again rated SA’s best network

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has received another accolade as the best network in South Africa.

Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual AG recognized the operator on the basis of the Network Performance Score findings.

MTN ranked first in quality and performance against South Africa’s leading mobile operators with a score of 763 out of 1000 points.

This is in comparison to the 722 achieved by its nearest competitor.

In data services score, MTN achieved a highest 421 out of 600 for data, in comparison to the 373 achieved by its nearest rival.

“The quality of experience delivered to our customers is very important to MTN,” Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive: Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa, said.

She said MTN was consistently working to upgrade and modernise its network infrastructure to ensure customers enjoyed the best user experience.

“Results such as these work to help us benchmark ourselves against the quality and competitive position of other networks, using the scores as a basis to deliver optimal quality of experience to our customers.”

The Rohde & Schwarz drive-test based data collection campaign was implemented from October 4 to December 8, 2021.

It covered South Africa’s major cities, towns and roads.

During this period there were significant periods of load shedding and load reduction.

This impact is included in these performance scores.

Over 18 600 voice calls and over 125 400 individual data service tests were performed to calculate a Network Performance Score.

Earlier this month, MyBroadband Insights released its annual 2021 Mobile Network Quality Report, which rated MTN’s network as the best in South Africa.

– CAJ News