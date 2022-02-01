Chinamasa new ZIMRA Commissioner General

Like this: Like Loading...

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has appointed Regina Chinamasa as its Acting Commissioner General. The appointment is with immediate effect. Chinamasa takes over from Rameck Masaire, who retired on January 31. Before the appointment, Chinamasa was the Commissioner for Revenue Assurance. “The ZIMRA Board wishes Ms Chinamasa the best in her new role as Acting Commissioner General,” said ZIMRA board Vice Chairperson, Josephine Matambo. Chinamasa is a tax expert with over 28 years of diverse experience in the field of revenue mobilization and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws. She started her career as a Tax Assessor in 1994 in the then Department of Taxes and joined the Investigation Division of ZIMRA at its inception in 2001.