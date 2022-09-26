Vivo launches V25 series range in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO has expanded its V series in South Africa with the V25 5G and V25e.

These devices by the Chinese smartphone maker are available immediately, at recommended retail prices of R14 999 and R10 999 following their unveiling east of Johannesburg.

According to the manufacturer, the V25 5G and V25e follow the V series’ “heritage to delight every moment with superior camera capabilities and cutting-edge imaging technology.”

“vivo V series has always been about being innovative and technologically advanced, while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore,” said Fred Liu, CEO, vivo mobile South Africa.

He said the series continues to embody this concept and provide users with fresh tools and features.

“vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes,” Liu said.

Both the flagship V25 5G and V25e have three rear cameras with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera.

This, according to vivo, is to minimize blurry shots and support a longer exposure time, creating clearer and brighter images and 4K videos even in dim lighting conditions.

The main camera on the V25 5G is supported by an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP super macro camera whilst the V25e is supported by a 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera.

The V25 5G is equipped with a 50MP eye autofocus selfie front camera whilst the V25e has a 32MP portrait front camera.

“The new V25e adheres to V series’ heritage of innovation and style with intuitive technologies,” said Tony Shi, General Manager, vivo mobile SA.

“At vivo, we strive to spark creativity and joy around the world, while understanding the needs of smartphone users in different markets.”

The V25 5G has a 2.5D body that is 7,79mm, in Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black.

The V25e is in Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black, also slim at 7,79mm and 2.5D body, weighing 183g.

Both are Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 devices.

– CAJ News