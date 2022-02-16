Mauritius lauds eased travel restrictions with Reunion

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIAN tourism operators are relieved at the easing of travel restrictions between the country and fellow Indian island nation, Reunion.

The Reunionese prefecture repealed the special provisions taken by way of ministerial decree restricting travel between Reunion, Mauritius and South Africa earlier.

This followed the detection of Omicron variant of the coronavirus late last year.

“Travel to these two destinations is subject to the general principle provided for the color zone to which they belong: Orange for Mauritius and South Africa,” Reunion confirmed on Monday.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) said the softening of the prefecture’s position had the effect of relief for Mauritian tourist operators, who are already preparing to welcome tourists from the island again.

“The Reunionese market is crucial for Mauritian tourism,” said Arvind Bundhun, Chief Executive Officer of the MTPA.

“We are happy that this decision has been reviewed. We look forward to welcoming back our brothers and sisters from Reunion and renewing the strong ties that unite us.”

Bundhun believes the benefits will be mutual.

“The economies of our two countries will necessarily benefit, given that Mauritius is one of the most important sources of income for Reunionese travel agencies,” he said.

– CAJ News