Desired or not, Judgement Day is inevitable

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE Day of Judgement is coming.

Whether the world likes it or not, this day is inevitable.

Before delving deeper, allow this True Gospel to define what Judgement Day means in the Christian religion or world.

It is a day in the future when Jehovah will judge all people, living or dead.

It is often known as the Last Judgment. Some call it Final Judgment. Others say Judgment Day or Doomsday. It is sometimes called The Day of the Lord.

This is when all humankind MUST be made to answer to the judgment of Jehovah God, by which all moral acts are encouraged and evil deeds are condemned.

All will be held accountable.

The day will be the determination of whether one lived a life of righteousness or wickedness.

On that day, Jehovah God will bring every deed, secret or public thing to the picture.

No stone will be left unturned.

Ecclesiastes 12:14 of the Amplified Bible observes: “For God will bring every act to judgment, every hidden and secret thing, whether it is good or evil.”

Malachi 4:1 of the New International Version supports this: “Surely the day is coming; it will burn like a furnace. All the arrogant and every evildoer will be stubble, and the day that is coming will set them on fire,” says the LORD Almighty. “Not a root or a branch will be left to them.

This confirms this time around, Jehovah will not destroy evildoers with floods like he did in the time of Noah. He will instead eliminate the world with fire.

No one knows the day or the hour, as our Lord Jesus Christ warns us on Matthew 24:36 of the Berean Study Bible: “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father (Jehovah).”

Only the Creator of heaven and earth, who is Jehovah God, knows this day, not even His son Jesus Christ, not angels or any prophet, except Him, and Him alone.

Interestingly, our Lord Jesus Christ knows very well that the majority of people who go to church today are merely religious people, not truly born again.

On that Day of Judgement, the majority of false prophets, who make noise in various churches will be thrown into the eternal furnace of fire. Funnily, on that day, these bogus prophets would also question why they were being sent to hell yet they preached or prophesied in Jesus’ name, but Jesus Christ would vehemently tell them off to hell.

Matthew 7:22-23 of the Aramaic Bible in Plain English remarks: “Many will say to me on that day, ‘My Lord, my Lord, have we not prophesied in your name, and in your name have cast out demons, and have done many mighty works in your name?’ And then I (Jesus Christ) will confess to them, ‘I have never known you, remove yourselves far from me, you workers of evil.’

This Day of Judgement will come as suddenly as the Flood of Noah’s day, which swept away an entire wicked generation.

Happily, the imminent destruction of ungodly men will clear the way for a new earthly society in which righteousness is to dwell.

2 Peter 3:6, 7, 13 of the New Living Translation says: “Then he used the water to destroy the ancient world with a mighty flood. And by the same word, the present heavens and earth have been stored up for fire. They are being kept for the day of judgment, when ungodly people will be destroyed. But we are looking forward to the new heavens and new earth he has promised, a world filled with God’s righteousness.

After the judgement, there shall be no more tears again, no more death, pain or suffering.

Revelation 21:4 of the Contemporary English Version confirms this True Gospel: “He (Jehovah) will wipe all tears from their eyes, and there will be no more death, suffering, crying, or pain. These things of the past are gone forever.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

