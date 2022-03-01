Metrofile IronTree deal expands digital services suite

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – METROFILE has deepened its digital services offering after acquiring IronTree.

The leading document and electronic information management specialist in Africa and the Middle East will thereby enhance backup, disaster recovery, cyber security and specialised virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

“We are bolstering our current digital services offering due to the seismic shift we have seen within the last year and a half, and Metrofile’s commitment to remain one step ahead in the coming years,” explained Pfungwa Serima, Metrofile Chief Executive Officer.

He said more businesses were creating more digital data than ever before, in multiple formats and through a vast landscape of online channels.

With this comes a responsibility to deliver the highest quality of security to protect this electronic information and manage the associated risks, Serima said.

“Businesses need the most advanced and safest solution. There is no alternative,” he added.

David Lees, founder of IronTree, concurred.

“There’s a huge responsibility on any business operating digitally to protect personal information, documents and data from a regulatory perspective,” Lees added.

While paper-based document management remains a central pillar of securing content, the pandemic has meant that more documents are now originated, signed digitally, and then stored, indexed, and archived in cyberspace.

A recent World Economic Forum report proposed the opportunities from the digital transformation of industries could be in the region of $100 trillion over the next decade.

Metrofile currently covers 117 411 m2 warehouse space in 68 facilities at 36 locations across Africa and the Middle East.

– CAJ News