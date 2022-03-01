Zimbabwe to retain its high literacy levels

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE is poised to retain its status as one of the most literate nations in the continent.

This follows the launch of a new programme to strengthen the capacity of teachers and facilitate open, distance and online learning.

At least 100 schools in the ten provinces of the Southern African nation are set to benefit from the “Rapid Teacher Training on open, distance and online learning.”

It is a collaboration between the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) in Zimbabwe.

The advent of COVID-19, which had serious ramifications on the Zimbabwean education system in terms of learner outcomes, necessitated the programme.

The months-long closure of schools due to the pandemic reversed some of the previous gains that were made in areas such as literacy and numeracy.

The UNESCO-MoPSE partnership started in 2020 and gained momentum in 2021 with the training of 11 152 teachers.

The training provides support for teachers to deliver distance education and to use information and communication technology (ICT) in education during and beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

Courses introduce teachers to basic digital skills, remote learning methods and use of ICT for teaching.

UNESCO believes the advantages of the school-oriented model entail the involvement of school leaders who are key role players in the implementation and improving educational outcomes.

Zimbabwe’s literacy rate is around 90 percent. This is one of the legacies of former president, Robert Mugabe (now late), who had a number of degrees.

– CAJ News