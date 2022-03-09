SA, Zim explore agro collaborations

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) is exploring areas of collaboration with its counterpart in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

A recent meeting with the Zimbabwean Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) in Harare is part of NAMC’s mission to increase regional collaboration, explore partnerships and network with similar institutions within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc and the entire African continent.

NAMC is also exploring multiple funding sources and develop a resource mobilization strategy.

AMA is a state-owned Zimbabwean entity, mandated with the overall regulation of the production, marketing and processing of agricultural products.

The engagement covered comprehensive presentations on the mandate of both organizations.

“During the discussions, it was evident that despite the similarities of both organizations there were some differences in the mandate,” Bonani Nyhodo, NAMC Senior Manager: Agri Trusts, stated.

The official explained Zimbabwe still operates under a regulated market while South Africa’s agriculture market was deregulated in 1997.

According to NAMC, the similarities and differences equally provided an opportunity to learn and possibly collaborate.

Collaborations could be on research, market access, network sharing and capacity building.

AMA is planning agricultural trusts, hence NAMC’s experience and knowledge will add value.

Agriculture plays a key role in the economies of both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News