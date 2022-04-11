Technology empowers disabled Lesotho youth

from RETHABILE SELLO in Leribe, Lesotho

Lesotho Bureau

LERIBE, (CAJ News) – STAKEHOLDERS are making the most of the power of technology to support students with disabilities in Lesotho.

The technology is rolled out to 18 schools and centres accommodative of children with disability in the Southern African nation.

The devices delivered include dynamo maths software, clicker 8, board market and smart panel.

The smart boards have internet installed.

Advocate Nkhasi Sefuthi, Executive Director of Lesotho National Federation of Organisations of the Disabled (LNFOD), said consideration of disabled people was crucial.

The official said the introduction of technology would encourage these disabled members of the community to learn further about the resources they need to achieve everyday needs.

“People who will make use of the resources are those with physical disability, autism, intellectual and down syndrome,” Sefuthi said.

He said the provision of the devices would ease the learning challenges experienced by the disabled scholars.

Malehloenya Nkhasi, the Ministry of Education and Training, Inspector of Special Education, said the boards were intended to improve education skills for disabled pupils and enable them attain quality education.

“This is in accordance with the Ministry’s objective of all persons given opportunity to access quality education,” she explained.

“The world is revolving in the technology era and inclusion of disabled persons into it bridges a huge gap between them and the normal, making them one for the betterment of the country,” Nkhasi stated to CAJ News Africa.

Among other schools benefitting are Ferenando Resource Center Special School ( in Leribe), Kananelo Centre for the Deaf (Berea), Motsekuoa Centre ( Mafeteng), Phelisanong Centre for the Disabled (Leribe), St Paul School for the Deaf and Thuso etla tsoa kae Centre for the Disabled ( Butha Buthe).

The distribution also identified schools in the capital, Maseru, namely Abia, Life, Mabathoana, St Bernadette and St Catherines High Schools.

Mamello Mokholokoe, proprietor of Phelisanong Centre for the Disabled, expressed gratitude for being chosen among beneficiaries.

“This is a major stepping stone towards bringing the normal and disabled in one conducive learning environment,” she noted.

– CAJ News