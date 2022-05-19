Nigerian Army denies reports of soldiers’ strike

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian Army has denied reports of a planned strike by soldiers.

This rebuttal follows some online media alleging that some aggrieved military personnel wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari accusing the top brass of the Nigerian Army (NA) of corruption and extortion.

The reported strike would be tantamount to mutiny.

Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, dismissed the reports of strike action.

He said the NA, as part of efforts to guard against fraudulent practices and entrench accountability and transparency, subscribed to the Integrated Personnel Pay Roll System (IPPS) as directed by the Federal Government, since 2018.

Nwachukwu said these processes provided zero opportunity to manipulate personnel entitlements.

“Suffice to state that personnel salaries and allowances are promptly and appropriately paid, without any form of shortchange,” he said.

Nwachukwu said morale among troops was “considerably high” under the command of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya.

“The NA wishes to state that it will not be deterred by any unpatriotic attempt, aimed at dwindling the morale of her personnel,” Nwachuku said.

– CAJ News