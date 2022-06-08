First Ghana-made Navara up and running

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – THE new Nissan Navara production plant in Ghana has assembled 156 units since officially starting production at the end of March this year.

Of these vehicles, 100 have gone to the local market.

The plant – Japan Motors- is hailed as the most technically advanced assembly facility in West Africa.

It officially began assembly of the all newly-built Nissan Navara following a gala opening by Ghana President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

“It was a highly successful, though emotional, moment for the Ghanaian team,” said Japan Motors assistant managing director, Mohammed Byrouthy, who has personally overseen the project literally from the ground up.

The final approval is the culmination of an intense almost four-year process that began with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Government of Ghana and Nissan in 2018.

It was followed by the selection of Japan Motors in 2020 as the approved partner and then 17 months later the official commissioning of the plant.

The all new Navara is rated the toughest vehicle ever designed by Nissan engineers in Japan.

Hide Kuwayama, Nissan’s Independent Markets Africa director for sales, explained the Navara has been designed specifically for the severest road conditions in Africa.

“This vehicle hasn’t just been tropicalised, it has a reinforced chassis, with extra lateral and torsion bars; its suspension is tougher and the roll over angle is the very best in the market,” he said.

“It is one of the safest vehicles in its class and exceeds the safety standards in all international markets in which it is sold,” Kuwayama said.

The Nissan Navara that is produced in coastal city of Tema, is the same as the one manufactured in Rosslyn, South Africa.

The Tema plant, said Nissan Africa managing director Mike Whitfield, is proof of the public private partnership between the government of Ghana, Japan Motors and Nissan Africa.

“It’s a flagship project, not just for Nissan, but for Africa; a symbol of so much that can be achieved if we have the same sense of purpose and commitment,” Whitfield said.

– CAJ News