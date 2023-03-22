Honor to expand rollout of X series

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR is rolling out multiple smartphones this year from its X series.

The Chinese global technology brand unveiled its latest addition to this series —Honor X7a — in South Africa.

It is hailed as an affordable all-round smart smartphone catering to the productivity and everyday needs of users.

Honor says the device comes with “top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, sleek design and solid performance.

It boasts a long-lasting battery life that offers 3 days of uninterrupted use on a single charge.

The Honor X7a has a high capacity 6000mAh battery. It is rated the thinnest smartphone to feature a battery with a capacity of 6000mAh.

It supports 22,5W Honor SuperCharge.

The X7a features a 6,74-inch HONOR FullView Display with ultra-narrow bezels which bring a high screen-to-body ratio of 90,07 percent.

The device boasts a rear quad camera setup including a 50MP Main camera, a 5MP Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and a 2MP Depth camera.

The X7a is available on 24-month installments at R289 on Telkom FlexOn 2 package or Double Deal at R579 on monthly installments for 24 months on the Telkom FlexOn 2.

Consumers can also purchase it on 24-month installments at R299 on Vodacom 1GB Redcore package or R249 on 36-month on Vodacom 1GB Redcore.

– CAJ News